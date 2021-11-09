NY Judge OKs $38.5M National Grid Gas Cos. TCPA Deal

By Clark Mindock (November 9, 2021, 9:05 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted preliminary approval for a $38.5 million settlement after a group of customers sued National Grid USA Service Co. and other gas companies for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The deal was approved by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert on Monday when she determined that plaintiffs in the case have so far been represented adequately in the dispute by lead plaintiffs and the class council. The deal, as proposed, would result in an average payout of between $50 and $150 for each member of the proposed class while also requiring the companies to...

