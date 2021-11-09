FCC Asked To Put China Telecom's US Removal On Hold

By Nadia Dreid (November 9, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- China Telecom Americas says that the Federal Communications Commission overstepped its bounds when it voted two weeks ago to boot the company off U.S. networks over concerns that it would be obligated to comply with surveillance requests from the Chinese government. It's asking the FCC to stay its order revoking China Telecom's Section 214 authorizations to operate in the United States while the company appeals the agency's decision, according to a filing made public Monday. The company says that the FCC "trample[d] on CTA's constitutionally protected property rights" by stripping away its authorizations without a hearing, violating the U.S. Constitution's due process clause,...

