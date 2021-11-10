King & Spalding Lures Jones Day Construction Disputes Atty

By James Mills (November 10, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has lured attorney David Wallach from Jones Day to join the global disputes practice in its San Francisco office. Wallach, who is joining the firm as a partner and makes the jump after more than 17 years at Jones Day, specializes in complex, high-value construction disputes. He has dealt with an array of industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and retail. "I'm very excited about King & Spalding. It has a fantastic international arbitration and construction practice, a great culture for collaboration and a tremendous emphasis on growth in that area," Wallach told Law360 during an...

