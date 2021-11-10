BMX Star Mat Hoffman Says Volvo Defect Caused Brain Injury

By Max Jaeger (November 10, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- Legendary BMX rider Mat Hoffman says a defective Volvo car seat left him with a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury after it collapsed during a highway crash and sent him flying through the vehicle, according to a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma state court. Hoffman, a 10-time BMX world champion nicknamed "The Condor" for his high-flying antics, was riding in the passenger seat of his 2015 Volvo V60 when it was rear-ended on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City on May 29, according to his complaint filed on Tuesday. His seat collapsed and he went tumbling backward, slamming his head into...

