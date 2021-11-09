Religious Groups Fire Back In 5th Circ. Vax-Or-Test Rule Battle

By Dave Simpson (November 9, 2021, 10:39 PM EST) -- Two religious organizations told the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that they can't abide by the U.S. Department of Labor's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests "without sinning against God." A pair of religious organizations told the Fifth Circuit that OSHA's vaccine-or-test rule imposes a substantial burden on their religious beliefs and practices, in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) The American Family Association Inc. and Christian television network Daystar Television Network urged the appellate court to continue its stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule, arguing that it...

