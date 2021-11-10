Apple Reverses One Loss In 3G, 4G Multi-Patent Battle

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 10, 2021, 7:20 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal upended a finding on Wednesday that a patent for 3G and 4G wireless devices is essential to telecommunications standards and infringed by Apple, a needed win for the tech giant in a larger battle with subsidiaries of patent manager PanOptis. The three-judge panel's decision partially reverses a ruling made in the first of six trials in litigation which accused Apple Inc. of unlawfully using the patented technology owned by Optis Cellular Technology LLC, Optis Wireless Technology LLC and Unwired Planet International Ltd. for its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. The patent at issue relates to "handover" between...

