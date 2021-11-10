Latham, Davis Polk Rep Security Co.'s $808M Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (November 10, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Building security business Brivo Inc. said Wednesday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company Crown PropTech Acquisitions in a deal giving the combined entity an $808 million pro forma enterprise value and that was put together by Latham & Watkins LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Bethesda, Maryland-based Brivo said in a joint statement with Crown the deal is expected to deliver up to $304 million in cash, which will be used for matters such as product development, sales and marketing and expanding its services. "Brivo is unique not only in that we created the category-defining smart spaces...

