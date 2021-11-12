Growing Role For Attorneys As 'Greenwashing' Risks Mount

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 12, 2021, 11:12 AM EST) -- Companies that are seeking to convince the public of their commitment to environmental responsibility should be involving counsel to vet not only required reporting data, but also marketing claims in order to avoid the growing risk of "greenwashing" lawsuits and government enforcement actions, experts say. Corporate giants like ExxonMobil Corp. and The Coca-Cola Co. are currently facing lawsuits accusing them of misrepresenting actions on particular environmental issues. In Exxon's case, state and city prosecutors allege the company deceived the public about fossil fuels' climate risks, and in a proposed class action against Coke, a green group alleges the company falsely markets...

