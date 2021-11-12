Hall Booth Nabs In-House Counsel For Health Care Team

By Emily Sides (November 12, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Hall Booth Smith PC has tapped a senior-level, in-house counsel to join its headquarters in Atlanta to focus on health care and medical malpractice work, the firm has announced. S. David McLean Jr. counsels clients on navigating issues such as regulations, internal audits and investigations and medical malpractice risk, and has a 15-year background with in-house legal experience, according to the firm's announcement on Wednesday. McLean previously served in various roles in Atlanta at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory Healthcare, as well as the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. McLean has experience with a wide range of legal issues...

