Top Ill. Court Weighs Timeliness Of Atty Malpractice Claims

By Celeste Bott (November 10, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney told the state's top court that a former client knew or should have known he had a viable legal malpractice claim against the attorney at the time he paid attorney fees to a new firm to investigate and prepare for such a suit, urging the justices to reverse an appellate court's ruling that the client's suit isn't time-barred. The two-year statute of limitations for the legal malpractice claims that Suburban Real Estate Services Inc. and its owner Bryan Barus asserted in May 2016 against attorney William Roger Carlson Jr. and his firm, Carlson Partners Ltd. — which has...

