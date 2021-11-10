Gov't Will Revisit Korean Steel Duties Tied To Sewage Fees

By Alex Lawson (November 10, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will reconsider whether a Korean steel producer collected unfair subsidies in the form of cheaper sewage fees after a trade judge granted the government's voluntary request to revisit the matter. Commerce is facing a lawsuit from Hyundai Steel Co. over countervailing duties it imposed in 2020. After Hyundai Steel argued that Commerce wrongly considered the lower sewage fees as a subsidy that needed to be remedied with duties, the agency asked for and received a voluntary remand from Court of International Trade Judge M. Miller Baker. The case centers around Hyundai Steel's use of a Korean...

