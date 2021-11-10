Sen. Burr's In-Law Ordered To Testify In SEC Trading Probe

By Rachel Scharf (November 10, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge Wednesday ordered National Mediation Board Chair Gerald Fauth to testify in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading investigation into his brother-in-law, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., rejecting Fauth's arguments that the stress of live questioning would harm his health. Fauth had fought to avoid testifying in the SEC probe of reports that Burr, and potentially Fauth as well, unloaded stock ahead of record-breaking market declines in the early days of the pandemic. Fauth said doctors had advised him to avoid stressful situations due to an undisclosed medical issue. But U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr....

