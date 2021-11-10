Texas Oil Co.'s $8.5M Award In Bribery Case Gets Judge's OK

By Clark Mindock (November 10, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has approved an $8.5 million judgment to Houston-based National Oilwell Varco Inc., and rejected a counter bid by a Saudi energy company that complained the arbitrator overseeing the matter had ignored important arguments in the decade-old bribery case. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison gave little written reasoning when rejecting Al Rushaid Parker Drilling Ltd. and its owner Rasheed Al Rushaid's motion to vacate the award, which stems from a suit the company filed a decade ago accusing Houston-based National Oilwell Varco Inc. of bribing ARPD employees to approve grossly inflated supply contracts and then turn a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS