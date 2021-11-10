Ga. Mayor Accused Of Stealing CARES Act Funds

By Rosie Manins (November 10, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- The first mayor of a young Atlanta-area city was accused in a Georgia federal court Wednesday of stealing more than $650,000 in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary faces three federal counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, and federal program theft, after allegedly forcing fund recipients to contribute 25% or certain portions of their grants to companies he owned and controlled. Prosecutors said Stonecrest was allocated $6.2 million in CARES Act funding, but that Lary personally used the contributions that he forced on grant recipients, after promising them the money would...

