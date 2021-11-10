Feds Defend Fla.'s Mobile Sports Betting Seminole Compact

By Zachary Zagger (November 10, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The federal government on Wednesday defended Florida's gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe that allows it to offer mobile sports betting, arguing the deal represents a "permissible hybrid" approach in which the state has authorized mobile and online sports betting and delegated regulation of it to the tribe. The U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Department of Justice filed the memorandum in federal court arguing that a pair of rival gambling businesses are wrong in challenging the gaming compact on the grounds that it violated the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by authorizing gaming off Indian lands. The government argued...

