DOJ Sues Uber Over Wait Fees For People With Disabilities

By Jonathan Capriel (November 10, 2021, 2:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday accused Uber of discriminating against passengers with disabilities by charging them "wait time" fees because they often need more time to get into a vehicle, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed in California federal court, claims Uber Technologies Inc.'s policy of charging fees to those who take more than two minutes to get into a vehicle violates Title III of the ADA because the ride-share giant is not providing "reasonable modifications" to its policies. Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said the lawsuit is meant to...

