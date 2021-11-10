'Varsity Blues' Judge Reluctantly OKs Ex-Prof's 6-Week Term

By Chris Villani (November 10, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A former dentistry professor at the University of Southern California was sentenced to six weeks in prison Wednesday after copping to a tax charge in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, despite a federal judge initially balking at his plea deal. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton needed some convincing from prosecutors and the defense before sentencing Homayoun Zadeh, 60, who admitted working with scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer to create a fake athletic profile for his daughter. Zadeh took a tax write-off for the $40,000 he paid Singer, but Judge Gorton expressed concerns that an objection in Zadeh's sentencing memorandum...

