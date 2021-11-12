Damages Claims Against A-Rod Trimmed Ahead Of Trial

By Nathan Hale (November 12, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- Alex Rodriguez's former brother-in-law will get a long-awaited trial Monday in state court in Miami on claims that the former New York Yankees star cut him out of their burgeoning real estate empire without making him whole, but the scope of the claims against the ex-slugger continued to shrink Friday. During a pretrial conference, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael A. Hanzman struck planned testimony that plaintiff Constantine Scurtis is owed more than $82 million on a claim for conversion, finding Scurtis' expert witness' theory lacked proper legal basis. Offering to allow Scurtis to try the claim purely for liability, the judge...

