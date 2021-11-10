FilmOn Owner Wants New Trial In $11M Sexual Battery Loss

By Craig Clough (November 10, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- FilmOn founder Alki David urged a California appellate court on Wednesday to order a new trial following a former employee's $11 million sexual battery jury win, arguing that her attorneys made "misrepresentations" to the court that resulted in jurors hearing evidence and ruling on a claim that shouldn't have been before them. David's attorney Fred Heather of Glaser Weil LLP told the panel during a remote hearing that jurors may have been prejudiced, because counsel for plaintiff Chasity Jones made "misrepresentations" to the court on the first day of the trial that an amended complaint was the operative complaint, even though the amended...

