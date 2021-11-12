FTC Mulling Supply Chain Disruptions Probe

By Nadia Dreid (November 12, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is considering ordering companies to provide information for a study on how competition has affected supply chain disruptions that have plagued the market this year, the agency revealed. The agency will vote Thursday on whether to hand the order down to major retailers and suppliers to start providing information for the study, which would focus on "why these disruptions occur, whether they are leading to specific bottlenecks, shortages, anticompetitive practices, or contributing to rising consumer prices," the agency said. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP said Friday that companies who end up on the receiving end of these orders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS