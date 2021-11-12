J&J To Split Into Separate Consumer, Pharmaceutical Cos.

By Benjamin Horney (November 12, 2021, 9:48 AM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson on Friday became the latest major company to unveil spinoff plans, saying it will separate into two publicly traded businesses, one focused on consumer health and another focused on pharmaceutical research and development and medical devices, in a transaction led by Cravath and Baker McKenzie. Johnson & Johnson said Friday it will separate into two publicly traded businesses. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) The planned separation will result in a standalone consumer health business that's expected to generate revenue of about $15 billion this year alone, according to a statement. The new consumer health business will comprise brands like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS