Asylum Seekers Sue USCIS Over Work Authorization Delays

By Grace Dixon (November 12, 2021, 1:23 PM EST) -- A proposed class of asylum seekers filed suit against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in California federal court, alleging the agency's delays in processing work authorization renewals has left many in limbo, unable to work amid a nationwide labor shortage. Led by a truck driver, a doctor, a pregnant McDonald's manager, an Apple Inc. employee and a Behavior Health Technician for special needs children, a proposed class of asylum seekers sought to hold USCIS to a prior 180-day benchmark that the agency has abandoned as processing times have ballooned. "Due to defendants' delays, plaintiffs and class members have lost, or will...

