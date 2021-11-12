Atty Referral Co. Owner Gets 1 Year For Bribing Police

By Celeste Bott (November 12, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday sentenced the owner of an attorney referral service to one year and one day in prison for bribing two Chicago police officers to tip him off with nonpublic information about car crashes, which he used to solicit the victims as clients for the lawyers he worked with. Richard Burton, owner of National Attorney Referral Service based in Bloomington, Illinois, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce in aid of bribery in June 2019. At his in-person sentencing hearing, Burton, 58, said he was "throwing himself on the mercy...

