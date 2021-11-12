Wynn's $3.2B SPAC Deal For Online Gambling Biz Called Off

By Benjamin Horney (November 12, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- The planned $3.2 billion special purpose acquisition company merger with Wynn Resorts' online gaming business has been called off, the companies said Friday, in a move that comes just a few days after Wynn said it was pivoting strategies to take a longer-term view of the business. Originally announced in May, the agreement was set to see Wynn Interactive Ltd. combine with Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I at an enterprise value of roughly $3.2 billion, and the resulting entity was expected to trade publicly on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Instead, the companies have mutually agreed to nix the deal, effective immediately, according...

