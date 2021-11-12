Biz Travel Firm Gets Quick Approval Of Ch. 11 Path

By J. Edward Moreno (November 12, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Carlson Travel won approval of its bankruptcy plan timeline Friday just a day after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in Houston, with the pandemic-battered business travel company seeking to wipe out about half its roughly $1.6 billion in debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur approved the proposed quick turnaround on the bankruptcy plan on Friday, saying that it was necessary to "avoid immediate and irreparable harm" to the debtors and creditors. Judge Isgur's order said a final hearing on the plan will take place on Dec. 6, but it also said that it was "possible that no final hearing will be required."...

