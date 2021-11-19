How To Draft Earnouts That Avoid Post-Closing Disputes

By Gail Weinstein, Brian Mangino and Randi Lally (November 19, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- Earnouts, or milestone, provisions in a merger agreement provide a framework for additional merger consideration to be paid, after the closing, if specified milestone events occur or specified performance targets are achieved post-closing. According to recent studies, earnouts, a term we use interchangeably with milestones in this article, are used in over 60% of private company acquisitions in the life sciences industry — where the payments usually are tied to the occurrence of specific steps in the regulatory process relating to the development and marketing of the target company's product. They are also used in roughly 20% to 30% of other private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS