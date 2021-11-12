Fla. Court Slashes $4M Judgment For Disney Cruise Worker

By Carolina Bolado (November 12, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court reversed Friday most of a $4 million award for a former Disney Cruise Line crew member who was injured while on shore leave in the Bahamas, including striking a $1 million punitive damages award. Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal said the issue of punitive damages should never have gone to a jury because plaintiff Ana Maria Reis Martins did not present any evidence showing Disney acted in bad faith when it cut off her maintenance and cure payments — the living and medical expenses required under the Jones Act for injured seamen — after she reached...

