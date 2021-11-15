Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Skeptical Of $1M Sanctions In Stan Lee IP Battle

By Andrew Karpan (November 15, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday expressed skepticism that the daughter of late Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee deserved to be sanctioned for $1 million by a lower court judge for filing frivolous claims in a publicity rights battle involving Lee's former business partners, with one judge noting that it was "a very unusual set of circumstances."

Lawyers for Joan Celia Lee, known as J.C., appeared virtually in a courtroom in Pasadena, Calif., to argue that the order attached to the seven-figure sanctions handed down last year in Lee's case against Pow Entertainment Inc. was wrong. She had accused her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!