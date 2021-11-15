9th Circ. Skeptical Of $1M Sanctions In Stan Lee IP Battle

By Andrew Karpan (November 15, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday expressed skepticism that the daughter of late Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee deserved to be sanctioned for $1 million by a lower court judge for filing frivolous claims in a publicity rights battle involving Lee's former business partners, with one judge noting that it was "a very unusual set of circumstances." Lawyers for Joan Celia Lee, known as J.C., appeared virtually in a courtroom in Pasadena, Calif., to argue that the order attached to the seven-figure sanctions handed down last year in Lee's case against Pow Entertainment Inc. was wrong. She had accused her...

