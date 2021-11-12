Messer Sanctioned For Hiding Evidence In Factory Death Suits

By Rosie Manins (November 12, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- Global gas giant Messer has been sanctioned by a Georgia state trial court for trying to hide and then destroying evidence in several related wrongful death cases over a fatal liquid nitrogen leak at a chicken processing plant. Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily J. Brantley granted Friday a joint sanctions motion by plaintiffs in three lawsuits over the deaths of six Georgia chicken factory workers in January. The ruling came a day after the plaintiffs in four other related cases, assigned to a different judge in the same court, also sought sanctions against Messer for the same conduct. Judge Brantley...

