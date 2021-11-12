3rd Circ. Risks Twisting COVID Immunity Law Into Pretzel

By Bill Wichert (November 12, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- A recent Third Circuit opinion could lead to a tangle of state court rulings that some experts say would twist up the even approach that lawmakers envisioned under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for blocking litigation related to crises like the coronavirus outbreak. The Oct. 20 precedential decision in COVID-19 death lawsuits against two nursing homes sets up a framework where state courts could reach different conclusions on whether entities in such cases are entitled to immunity under the PREP Act, experts say. Congress "didn't write the PREP Act to let it be subject to 50 states' interpretations,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS