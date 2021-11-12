'Apprentice' Contestant Drops Defamation Suit Against Trump

By Hailey Konnath (November 12, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- A former contestant on "The Apprentice" has dropped her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump just a month after winning the right to depose him, with her attorneys saying Friday that she stands by her allegations and hasn't accepted any payment for agreeing to end the litigation. Summer Zervos, who claims that Trump defamed her by denying her accusations that he aggressively groped and kissed her on multiple occasions, "no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant," according to a joint statement from her attorneys. Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in the statement that their client has "secured the...

