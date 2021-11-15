Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Oil Driller Escapes Liability In Rig Worker's Stroke Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 15, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court ended an oil rig worker's lawsuit in finding a drilling company could not have prevented his permanent neurological injuries, despite his claims the company failed to evacuate him fast enough from an offshore rig while he was experiencing an ischemic stroke. 

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal on Friday dismissed with prejudice Daniel Ramirez's lawsuit against Talos Energy Inc. and its affiliate companies. Ramirez claimed he's forced to live with the long-term side effects of his stroke because the company delayed calling an emergency helicopter, which prevented him from receiving a time-sensitive stroke treatment known as tissue plasminogen activator...

