9th Circ. Sides With Anthem In Health Coverage Battle

By Abby Wargo (November 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit backed the dismissal of a proposed class action challenging health insurer Anthem Inc.'s refusal to pay for certain pain-treating medical devices, saying Anthem does not have the responsibility to cover treatments it decides aren't necessary. A three-judge panel held unanimously Friday that Anthem did not violate the terms of its plan by denying Marie Fortier coverage for a peripheral nerve stimulation, or PNS, treatment for chronic pain, upholding a trial court win for the company. The medical policy Anthem uses as a reference for developing its health plans classifies the PNS treatment as investigative, which the appeals court...

