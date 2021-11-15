Jury Awards $800K In Tractor-Trailer Collision With Pickup

By Mike Curley (November 15, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal jury turned in an $800,000 verdict in favor of a driver who was injured when his pickup was hit and overturned by a tractor-trailer in an early morning collision. On Friday, the jury found that Wendy Dawn Spencer, an employee of Skeeter Express Specialized LLC, was 95% at fault for the accident four years ago in Bremer County, while plaintiff Mark DeBower was 5% at fault. The tractor-trailer's lessee, Wagner Trucking Inc., was also a defendant in the case. According to the verdict form, the jury found that Spencer had been negligent, and awarded DeBower $400,000 for past...

