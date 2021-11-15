Ill. Jury Awards $15M In Med Mal Suit Alleging Brain Damage

By Lauraann Wood (November 15, 2021, 8:16 PM EST) -- An Illinois state jury awarded nearly $15 million Friday in a medical malpractice suit launched on behalf of a woman who suffered severe injuries during a cesarean section procedure she underwent to deliver twins, her attorneys at Nolan Law Group announced. The Vermilion County jury handed the award to CIBC National Trust Co. as the guardian for Leonia Beasley, who suffered serious injuries after the obstetrician on call at Presence United Samaritans Medical Center unsafely tried to remove her placenta following her twins' delivery, causing her significant and disabling injuries, according to the firm's announcement. The lawsuit alleged that Beasley suffered...

