FIFA, US Soccer Rip 'Bait-And-Switch' Appeal At 2nd Circ.

By Max Jaeger (November 15, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation urged the Second Circuit on Friday to reject a match organizer's "bait-and-switch" attempt to refashion dismissed antitrust claims targeting the soccer governing bodies mid-appeal. A Manhattan federal judge ruled in July that Relevent Sports LLC improperly pled allegations that FIFA and USSF conspired with leagues and teams worldwide to prevent organizers like Relevent from hosting unsanctioned games in the U.S. Now, it's trying to improperly revive the Sherman Act claims by tweaking its pleadings after the fact, the governing bodies said in a pair of briefs. "On appeal, plaintiff does not seriously challenge that ruling,"...

