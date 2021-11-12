5th Circ. Affirms Block Of Employer Vax-Or-Test Rule

By Dave Simpson (November 12, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed its decision to freeze the Labor Department's rule requiring companies with at least 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests, ruling Friday that it is likely unconstitutional. A Fifth Circuit panel said Friday that its stay of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate should remain in place. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel said that the stay of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's emergency temporary standard should remain in place, despite the federal government's warning that such a freeze will "cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day."...

