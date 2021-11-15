Sen. Leahy Announces End To Congressional Career

By Dani Kass (November 15, 2021, 10:23 AM EST) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate who also leads its intellectual property subcommittee, on Monday announced that he's not running for reelection in 2022, after more than 40 years in Congress. Sen. Leahy, D-Vt., announces that he will not run for reelection in 2022. The Vermont Democrat, who turned 81 in March, said Monday this will be his last term in Congress. He is the longest serving member of the current Senate. "It is time to put down the gavel," Leahy said. "It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter, to carry on...

