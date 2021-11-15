Amazon Worker Launches Class Cert. Bid In NJ Wage Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 15, 2021, 2:00 PM EST) -- An Amazon warehouse worker urged a New Jersey federal court to advance her proposed class action alleging that the online retail giant fails to pay workers for time spent on security screenings and COVID-19 temperature checks, saying she is representative of potentially thousands of workers facing the same unlawful policy. In a motion for class certification filed Friday, Jennifer Chiu says her complaint satisfies all the requirements set forth under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure's Rule 23, which spells out the factors courts must use to determine if claims can proceed as a class action or must be litigated individually....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS