Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Co. Says Insurer Must Cover $13M Bill For Rain Damage

By Morgan Conley (November 15, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- A solar project developer sued Zurich American Insurance in Georgia federal court, accusing the insurer of wrongfully withholding $13 million for damage sustained to an over 2,000-acre solar farm by misapplying a flood deductible.

First Solar Electric LLC has alleged that Zurich American Insurance Co. is erroneously claiming that the flood deductible under the solar project's policy applies to damage caused by heavy rainfalls in winter 2019 and spring 2020. But First Solar told the Georgia federal court in its complaint Friday that the policy's definition of a flood doesn't include water that "came first from the sky in the form...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!