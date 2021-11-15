Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Beats Boston Restaurant Group's Virus Coverage Suit

By Rachel Scharf (November 15, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. is not required to cover a Boston bar and restaurant group's losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, because the virus did not inflict "tangible damage" on any insured properties, a Massachusetts federal judge held Friday.

U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper dismissed a February lawsuit filed by Glynn Hospitality Group Inc., which sought RSUI's help covering hefty costs incurred when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close nine Boston food and drink establishments in March 2020.

The insurer denied coverage in an August 2020 letter stating that Glynn's business income and extra expense loss coverage policy only applies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!