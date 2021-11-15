Insurer Beats Boston Restaurant Group's Virus Coverage Suit

By Rachel Scharf (November 15, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. is not required to cover a Boston bar and restaurant group's losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, because the virus did not inflict "tangible damage" on any insured properties, a Massachusetts federal judge held Friday. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper dismissed a February lawsuit filed by Glynn Hospitality Group Inc., which sought RSUI's help covering hefty costs incurred when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close nine Boston food and drink establishments in March 2020. The insurer denied coverage in an August 2020 letter stating that Glynn's business income and extra expense loss coverage policy only applies...

