Imerys Judge Won't OK Mediation Without Clear Rules

By Leslie Pappas (November 15, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge overseeing the bankruptcies of Imerys Talc America Inc. and Cyprus Mines Corp. said Monday she wouldn't approve a three-month mediation to resolve outstanding confidentiality questions until the parties agreed on "the contours of mediation privilege." Imerys Talc America, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2019, is facing tens of thousands of lawsuits claiming injuries from talc. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) The parties need to "have a discussion" beforehand about the scope of the mediation and how much of the information exchanged during it could be kept confidential, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said during a virtual hearing....

