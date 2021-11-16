NY Atty In Contempt With Risk Of Jail Time, Court Says

By Emma Whitford (November 16, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff is in civil contempt for failing to prepare and turn over certain documents in the bankruptcy of his defunct law firm Kossoff PLLC and could face jail time if he doesn't get in line, a federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones announced the contempt finding at the end of a multihour hearing conducted by videoconference. While he said he hopes that Kossoff will not ultimately be jailed, the judge also said that "no order short of incarceration" is likely to motivate the lawyer to produce documents including creditor lists...

