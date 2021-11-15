US, Israel Partner Up To Counter Ransomware Deluge

By Jennifer Doherty (November 15, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a bilateral task force with Israel over the weekend as part of the Biden administration's push to combat the growing scourge of ransomware attacks internationally. The U.S.-Israeli Task Force on Fintech Innovation and Cybersecurity will work to protect financial infrastructure and emerging technologies while deepening international cooperation to address the threats ransomware attacks pose to both national economies and the global trading system, according to the Treasury. "As the global economy recovers and ransomware and other illicit finance threats present a grave challenge to Israel and the United States, increased information exchanges, joint work,...

