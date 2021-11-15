Judge Sontchi To Retire From Del. Bankruptcy Bench In '22

By Rose Krebs (November 15, 2021, 10:44 AM EST) -- Judge Christopher S. Sontchi is set to retire June 30 from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and will then serve as an international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court handling insolvency matters, the court announced Monday. Judge Sontchi, who joined the Delaware bankruptcy court in 2006 and served as chief judge from 2018 until earlier this year, will also still be "privately engaged in, among other things, conducting mediations and arbitrations in Delaware and elsewhere," the court announcement said. During his tenure on the Delaware bankruptcy bench, Judge Sontchi has presided over many major Chapter 11...

