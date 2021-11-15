Judge Mulls Jail For Eagle Hospitality Ch. 11 'Fraudsters'

By Jeff Montgomery (November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Warning that jailing is an option, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday found two key figures in a 15-hotel bankruptcy in contempt of an order to return $2.4 million in federal pandemic aid funds diverted from a hotel in Long Beach, California, with a sanctions hearing slated for Friday. Judge Christopher S. Sontchi bluntly labeled Taylor Woods and Howard Wu "fraudsters" in the order and said there was no question that the court had the power to jail the pair for civil contempt of the court's past order to return federal Paycheck Protection Program money to an affiliate of Eagle Hospitality...

