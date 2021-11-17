Ports, Truckers Lament Supply Chain Woes At House Hearing

By Linda Chiem (November 17, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- Port, trucking, railroad and labor representatives warned House lawmakers Wednesday that overregulation, political infighting and a lack of coordination across different methods of transportation will continue to exacerbate the supply chain crisis, but said the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure law might alleviate some problems over the long term. Transportation and logistics operators and labor experts painted a sobering picture of ongoing supply chain challenges during an hourslong Zoom hearing before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday. Testifying were representatives from the American Association of Port Authorities, the American Trucking Associations, the Association of American Railroads, the Transportation Intermediaries...

