Former SEC Senior Counsel Jumps To Debevoise & Plimpton

By Jack Rodgers (November 15, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- A former senior counsel with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving over to Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and joining the firm's financial institutions and banking practices in Washington, D.C., the firm has announced. Aseel Rabie will join as counsel, according to Debevoise's Nov. 8 news release, advising clients on enforcement actions, including sanctions, related to anti-money laundering and other financial regulatory matters. Satish Kini, who chairs Debevoise's banking group, said in a statement Rabie's experience will be an asset to clients who field anti-money laundering and sanctions actions. "Her deep background and experience in these areas will also be...

