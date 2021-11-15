Texas Immigration Firm Can't Slip Bungled Status Change Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 15, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- A split Texas appellate panel has ruled that an Austin-based immigration law firm must face a former client's lawsuit over a botched immigration status adjustment application, finding that the application and related documents submitted on the client's behalf are not protected communications under the state's anti-SLAPP law. In a 2-1 decision Friday, a three-member panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin affirmed a lower court's denial of Venero Law PLLC's motion to dismiss former client Gerardo Felipe Cordova Sanchez's claims stemming from the firm's alleged misrepresentations that it employed Texas-licensed attorneys with experience practicing in the state. The panel's...

