Calif. Man Sentenced To 8 Years For $5.7M Laptop Scheme

By Celeste Bott (November 16, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has sentenced a California man to eight years in prison for fraudulently soliciting $5.7 million in investments, including on a crowdfunding website, for novel dual-screen and foldable laptops that never materialized. During a virtual sentencing hearing Monday morning, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer also ordered Jeffrey Batio, 52, to pay $5.77 million in restitution. Batio was convicted by a Chicago federal jury in 2019 on six counts of mail fraud and six counts of wire fraud. The prison sentence fell below the guideline range of 135 to 168 months. The government had also asked for a sentencing...

